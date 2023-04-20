Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for information on a string of recent US Postal Service drop box burglaries.

Suspects have been breaking into the boxes and stealing their contents during the late-night hours. The suspects are prying the boxes open with a crowbar or some other sort of device. If you witness this happen, police advise you to call 9-1-1 and then call Crime Stoppers.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 14, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 7, 2023