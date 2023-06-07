Video Appears to Show UFO During Flight From Denver to El Paso

What do we have here?

I realize you have to take anything you see on the internet with a grain of salt. UFO hoaxes are nothing new, but today’s technology makes it easier than ever to produce a fake video.

But with that being said, I’m always intrigued when I come across a clip of an alleged UFO.

The latest evidence that we’re being visited by beings from another planet comes to us from a person who spotted what appears to be a flying saucer while on a flight from Denver, Colorado to El Paso, Texas back on April 22, 2023. Watch as it comes into view and then quickly disappears.

Personally, I’m skeptical of every UFO video I come across and this one is no exception. Not that I don’t believe in UFOs. It’s just that I need to witness something with my own eyes before I completely buy into the legitimacy of the encounter.

And it appears that most of the people commenting on the UFO subreddit share my skepticism.

While some of the commenters think the video shows a legitimate flying saucer, many others believe the UFO to actually be some sort of reflection of something inside the cabin. But I’m not sure I believe that explanation either.

How about you? Does the video show a real-deal flying saucer, a reflection from inside the cabin, or just good old-fashioned video trickery? Let us know in the comments section or drop us a line on our Facebook page.

