Do You Have Any Information on a Recent Burglary in Wichita Falls?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a recent burglary.

On Thursday, June 1 at around 2:00 am, two black males broke the glass door at the Arby’s location on Kemp and entered the building. The suspects then attempted to access the safe under the front counter by beating it with a sledgehammer.

The suspects gained access after several blows to the safe and stole about $2,700.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

