Red, White, and Blue Helmets Finally Get a Victory Monday After Forty Years

After last season, many wanted these helmets put back into retirement. Thanks to an epic fourth quarter, everybody loves them today.

So let's be honest with each other. If you did not watch the game last night, you would think the Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Indianapolis Colts. Final score was 54 to 19, but take away the fourth quarter. The Cowboys were up by 2 going into the fourth quarter, 21-19. This is after failing to score at all in the third quarter and then, everything started clicking.

I am talking about on offense and defense. The Cowboys put up 33 points which ties an NFL record for most points in the fourth quarter ever. You have to go back to 1925 to find the game between the Chicago Cardinals and Milwaukee Badgers where the previous record happened.

Before we all start freaking out about this win, I do want to take a look at everything before the fourth quarter. For the first time, I am willing to admit Dak Prescott had some really bad interceptions. I am typically the guy that makes the excuses, "Oh receiver tipped the ball in the air, someone clearly ran the wrong route." Something like that.

Dak was just making dumb mistakes on Sunday night and forcing balls where they should not be thrown. Chris Collinsworth last night even made the comment during the game last night that, "He should have thrown it anywhere but there" on pass to CeeDee Lamb. Dak threw it way too high, went over Lamb to get intercepted. Literally any other place the ball is an incomplete pass at the worst, since he went high. Ball is in perfect spot for the zone safety.

Hopefully reviewing game film this week helps clean some of that up. We know the Cowboys when they're clicking can be a dominant team in the NFL. Supposedly, Odell Beckham Jr. is meeting with the Cowboys today. A decision is expected Wednesday if he will sign with the team. We will see how the week unfolds and if the Cowboys add another piece at wide receiver.

Dallas goes from prime time to the early game this week with a noon kickoff against the Houston Texans. You can listen to that game and every Dallas Cowboys game on 106.3 the Buzz and NewsTalk 1290 here in Wichita Falls.

Victory Monday Red, White, and Blue Style Back in 1976, the Cowboys unveiled a new red,white, and blue helmet to celebrate America's bicentennial. Last season, the Cowboys brought them back for the first time since then and had their worst game of the year. Last night, the Cowboys tried them out again and thanks to a dominant fourth quarter they're looking good again. Check out over 150 photos from last night's game below.