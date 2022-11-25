The Cowboys win AND they rock the classic throwback uniforms that I love? Sounds like the perfect holiday to me.

I have stated many times, that I will die on the hill that the Cowboys uniforms from the 60's are my favorite of all time. I love the stars on the shoulder pads, the white helmet with the blue star just pops more. It just needs to be a law that the Cowboys ALWAYS wear this uniform on Thanksgiving.

I was at the game yesterday, which is always my Thanksgiving tradition. Haven't missed a Thanksgiving game since 2007 (2020 does not count, thanks a lot Covid). I will say my big takeaway from the game is honestly something that every team in the NFL needs to work on...penalties.

Thankfully, none of the penalties from yesterday cost the Cowboys the game. However, they need to clean some of the stupid stuff up. I am talking about, false starts, neutral zone infractions, and offside calls. Some Cowboys fans may think the refs are screwing over the team. Hate to break it to you, the majority of the penalties I saw yesterday called on the Cowboys were the right calls.

This team has to clean this up in the next few weeks. The Cowboys are the most penalized team in the NFL at this point. Hopefully that is a focus on reviewing game film over the next week. The Cowboys won't play until next Sunday where they have a prime time match up against the Indianapolis Colts.

Victory FRIDAY, Check Out the Best Photos from the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game It is my personal favorite Thanksgiving tradition. Going to the Dallas Cowboys game. Let's check out some photos of my favorite throwback uniforms from a big Cowboys win.