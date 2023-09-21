Scary Video of Attempted Armed Robbery at North Dallas Home

Here’s a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.

As unfortunate as it is, there will always be people out there who are up to no good. And it seems like those people are bolder than ever before.

I don’t know about you, but I tend to be a little more on alert when it comes to the environment I’m in after the sun goes down. But the bad guys don’t shy away from doing their thing in broad daylight.

Get our free mobile app

For instance, according to Dallas Texas TV on X (formerly Twitter), three armed individuals followed a man from the bank to his residence in North Dallas, where they attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

Luckily the man backed into his driveway and noticed an SUV had parked in the street in front of the driveway. The security video then shows the three individuals exiting the SUV armed with pistols and running up to his car.

You can hear one of the men telling the victim to “Give it up,” while banging on the window of his car. The man then pulls out of the driveway and speeds away from the scene.

Hopefully, the authorities will find these individuals and get them off the street.

Reactions From Dallas Texas TV

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 15, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 8, 2023