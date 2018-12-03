Wichita Falls Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspects
Wichita Falls Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery on Sunday.
At around 9:50 pm, Sunday, December 2, two men entered the S&L Beer & Wine on Southwest Parkway. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. They robbed the clerk on duty of an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products.
The men were dressed in black and wore masks. No other description was made available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.