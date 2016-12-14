Wichita Falls Police Make Two Arrests in Connection With Recent Armed Robberies

Tuesday evening at around 7 pm officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to check on a suspicious person in the 3100 block of Seymour Hwy at the Dollar general. Officers were told that a white female came into the store and told the store clerk to call police. Authorities say Noland originally told officers that she had been kidnapped and held against her will.

When officers arrived they located 27-year-old Zachary Trumble sitting inside a black 2002 GMC Yukon and 33-year-old Trinity Noland inside the store.

As officers began to investigate they learned that Trumble and Noland were together. Officers were able to obtain consent to search the vehicle at which time they located a handgun that had the serial number scratched off inside the vehicle. A records check confirmed that Trumble was a convicted felon. Officers placed him in custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives arrived on scene and began to investigate. They obtained two arrest warrants for Noland in regards to the two aggravated robberies that had recently taken place on December 12th and 13th at the Missile Club on Burkburnett Rd and the Fas Pac on Central Fwy. Both Trumble and Noland were transported to the Wichita County jail.

Noland later admitted that the story about being held against here will was fake. She told police that she and Trumble made up the story and agreed that he would take the fall for the robberies.

Trumble was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with identification numbers. Noland was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one and possession of marijuana. Once she was placed into custody for the warrants she was searched and was found to be in possession of 1.08 grams of marijuana and 2.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Noland was arrested and charged with murder in Clay County in September 2016. The investigation is ongoing and police say further arrests in connection with the aggravated robberies is possible.

