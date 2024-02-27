Victim Robbed At Gunpoint At Wichita Falls Bank

The Wichita Falls Police Department needs help identifying the suspect in a recent armed robbery.

At approximately 7:01 pm on Thursday, February 22, the victim was depositing a large sum of money in a plastic bag at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 2301 Kell E Boulevard.

While making the deposit from his vehicle, a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask, approached the vehicle and robbed the victim at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene on foot through the neighborhood east of the bank.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

