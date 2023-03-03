Just two days into March and we’re already seeing severe weather across the state.

Those of us here in this neck of the woods are conditioned to be on alert for severe weather from March to July. Not that we don’t get plenty of bad storms outside of those months, it’s just that this time of year, storms pop fast and they pack a mean punch.

Get our free mobile app

So, of course, everyone was a little on edge and keeping a close eye on the weather yesterday once tornado watches were issued across the state. And sure enough, multiple tornadoes touched down in Texas.

The Associated Press is reporting that 310,000 people were without power across the state due to the storms as of last night. The storms also caused more than 400 flight cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

The good news is that as of this posting, only minor injuries were reported in the wake of the storms. Y’all keep an eye on the sky and stay safe out there. It’s already looking to be a wild tornado season.

Video Footage and Photos of March 2 Tornado Outbreak in Texas

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.