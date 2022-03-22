Video of the Chaotic Moment a Tornado Touched Down in Round Rock, Texas

We got our first taste of the 2022 storm season yesterday here in Texoma – and it was a bad one.

Tornadoes were reported from southern Oklahoma all the way down to the San Antonio area. In fact, the tornado outbreak of March 21 – 22, 2022 already has its own Wikipedia page.

One tornado was caught on video as it struck near a Walmart in Round Rock, Texas, just north of Austin. The clip is a sobering reminder of just how quickly things can turn chaotic this time of year.

The tornado had just touched down and was still forming as the video was being shot and it packed a strong punch. Even though it was in its early stages, the twister already had enough strength to flip a car onto its side.

Debris filled the air, but miraculously, no one appeared to be injured as they rushed to get inside the Walmart.

As paralyzing as the fear must have been being so close to a tornado, the clip shows people doing the right thing by getting out of their vehicles and running into the store. While big-box stores aren’t tornado-proof, anything is a better storm shelter than your car.

If yesterday’s outbreak is any indication of these to come, we may be in for a particularly wild storm season this year.

Remember, when a tornado strikes, take shelter immediately in a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or a small interior room on the lowest level of a building, away from windows.

