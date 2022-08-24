Video of Violent Baseball Bat Robbery at Houston Convenience Store

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Police in Houston are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store with a baseball bat.

KHOU shared surveillance footage that shows a black male wearing a white hoodie and a face covering storm into the convenience store near the Fifth Ward and begin viciously beating the store clerk over the head with a baseball bat at around 1:00 am on Thursday, August 4.

The clerk attempts to get away, but the robber repeatedly catches up to him. The incident goes on for about a minute before the clerk finally collapses to the floor.

After which, the robber loots the clerk, before taking items such as cigarettes and cigars from the shelves and stuffing them into a black bag. Finally, the suspect robs the cash register and then makes a mad dash for the exit. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

According to the report, the clerk suffered severe head trauma and is hospitalized in serious condition, but is expected to survive the attack.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white hoodie with black pants and olive and black shoes.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has knowledge of the incident to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online or through their app.

Anyone with information that leads to charges or an arrest will earn a cash reward of up to $5,000. Those with tips will remain anonymous throughout the process.

