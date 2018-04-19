Watch Police Dashcam Video of a Texas House Exploding After a Car Crashes Into It

Hurst is a city in the DFW metro, and the police department there released this video of a car that crashed into a house, severing a gas line and causing a pretty big explosion.Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

There were three people in the house when the car crashed. One woman was injured in the initial crash, and her husband was burned after the explosion trying to get her out of the house. None of the police were injured although clearly at least one officer was almost right at the house when it exploded.

Here's the close up dashcam video from a police car: