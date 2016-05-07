Wendy’s Investigating Razor Blade Found in Child’s Drink

A New Hampshire Wendy's has began an investigation along with the local health department after a dirty razor blade was discovered in drink.

Aubrey Simonds of Keene, N.H. first reported the razor blade she found in her daughter's drink from Wendy's to the Keene Police Department who then notified the health department. After discussing the incident with the police department, health department, and the district manager for Wendy's, Simonds posted pictures of the cup and blade on Facebook,

John L. Rogers, the city’s acting health director, offered a possible explanation for the incident, saying that such blades are used to clean stove hoods and an employee may have put in a cup for disposal, but the cup was mistakenly used for an order before it could be thrown away.

via Fox 4 News