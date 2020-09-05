WF Ballet Theatre Cancels Live 2020 ‘Nutcracker’ Performance

Just like every other live performance venue, group, or organization, the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre has been doing their best to navigate the ever changing rules, restrictions, and safety recommendations of 2020. Because of the ongoing pandemic they have had to cancel their 2020 live performance of The Nutcracker, originally scheduled for Memorial Auditorium on December 4th and 5th.

While this year's live performance will not take place, the WFBT has arranged with KFDX and FOX-18 to televise the video recording of the 2019 performance. No specific dates and times have been announced for those showings, but they'll be announced on the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre's Facebook page and on the television stations as the broadcast dates grow closer.

WF Ballet Theatre via Facebook

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre has a 58 season history of ballet in Wichita Falls and while the stages remain dark the remainder of 2020, the dancers stay hard at work in the studio and they look forward to more live performances in 2021 with two shows currently scheduled for next spring.