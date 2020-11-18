WF Warriors Holding Food Drive for WF Area Food Bank This Weekend

The holiday season is upon us. Yes, many of our celebrations will be smaller but they'll still be filled with more than enough food. For some in our community, the pantry shelves are bare and they could use a little help.

That's why the Wichita Falls Warriors hockey team is holding a food drive this weekend. You can drop your cans off at the coliseum box office Thursday afternoon between 2:30 and 6:00 p.m, or just bring them with you to the games on Friday or Saturday night.

The Wichita Falls Warriors will be taking on the Lone Star Brahmas at Kay Yeager Coliseum this weekend. The games begin at 7:00 p.m. each evening.

All food collected will be donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for distribution to those in need.

