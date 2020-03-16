WFISD Closing Schools Through March 27th Due to Coronavirus Concerns

If your kids are in the WFISD, they're currently on spring break. Be prepared for a longer break.

The WFISD announced this afternoon that they're closing schools through March 27th due to coronavirus outbreak. They're putting a social distancing plan in place right now for the safety of the faculty and students. This includes the cancellation of all school activities.

The WFISD will keep you updated on their website and through their normal communication methods. A report came out this morning from Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath saying some schools should prepare to be closed through the end of the academic year, especially in areas where the coronavirus has positive tests. Governor Abbott has also waived the STAAR test for 2019-2020 school year.

We currently have zero positive coronavirus tests in Wichita County.