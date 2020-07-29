WFISD Parents Can Choose To Do In Person Learning or Remote Learning for Their Child

School districts throughout the country are making the difficult decision on the upcoming school year. The WFISD decided today, why not both?

via GIPHY

Forms will be going out to parents on Monday from the WFISD about the decision parents will need to make for their child by August 6th. Remote learning or in classroom learning. If parents choose the in classroom option, students and teachers will attend class-in person, five days a week with additional safety measures in alignment with state and federal guidelines and recommendations.

Each campus has the ability to make adjustments. Since Wichita County has had more than 20 positive Covid-19 cases, masks will be required in the classroom. WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said that six feet of distance is not possible unless half of the students choose the remote learning option. So masks must be worn in the classroom because of this.

If a parent chooses remote learning, they're asked to have a computer with a reliable internet connection and that can support video. After nine weeks in the classroom, parents can decide if they would like to switch their option to the other. Secondary students will have six weeks of that instruction and can switch if needed.

The WFISD will start school on August 20th. In my opinion, I think this is the right thing to do. Parents, you can decide what to do with your children. You have options for your child and if you don't like the way it is going. You can switch after a few months.