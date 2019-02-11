WFPD Crime of the Week: Charles Britt Homicide Cold Case

Crime Stoppers is looking for any information regarding a cold case homicide that occurred eleven years ago this week.

Charles Britt was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Filmore on February 15, 2008 at around 8:30 pm.

Police have very little information about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (880)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.