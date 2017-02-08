What Have Texans Googled the Most Since the Election?

What do you think your fellow Texans have searched for the most since Donald Trump was elected in November?

The website Estately used Google Trends of commonly searched terms of current events and the election to find what each state Googled more than the rest of the country. Common trends in questions focused on Trump's status as a fascist/nazi/anti-Christ, his relationship to Putin, and his alleged pee-pee party with Russian prostitutes. For Texans, they only asked two questions more than any other state, one about the Supreme Court and another that I'm beginning to think Texans repeat in their sleep.