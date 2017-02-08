Wichita Falls Mayor Defends Position on Proposed Cell Phone Ban for Drivers

Wichita Falls City Councilors are considering an all-out ban on cell phone use for drivers in the city limits of Wichita Falls.

The ban would exclude emergency use, such as 9-1-1 calls, but would otherwise make using a cell phone for talking or texting while driving a fineable offense.

How much that fine would be remains to be seen. On Wednesday morning, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana called in during ‘Wake Up Call’ to explain why he believes it’s necessary.