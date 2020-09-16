What Were the Best Rejected Personalized License Plates in Texas?

Over, 2,000 suggested license plate names were rejected this year alone. What were the best ones?

I love a good personalized license plate and sadly here in Texas you have to get yours approved. In Maine, you can put whatever you want on your license plate. You pay for it, as long as someone doesn't have it, it's yours in Maine. Seriously, someone in Maine has ILOVEBJ as their license plate or VAGEATER. They don't care.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has released their list of the personalized plates that have been rejected. I have combed through the THIRTY ONE pages and found some of my favorites.

L8TR POPO

MOVE HOE

R4TED X

69 RUNR

CNN LIES

POOBUG

AQUAM4N

B4LDGUY

S*ITBOX

IF4RTED

JABOOTY

ASSHOOL

MYTACO

BEERMEE

FILTHV

SN NUDES

OH POOP

KLT0RUS

APE 5HIT

OH PUCK

KSMYASS

69 RHINO

BI9 W00D

NT A COP