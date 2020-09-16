What Were the Best Rejected Personalized License Plates in Texas?
Over, 2,000 suggested license plate names were rejected this year alone. What were the best ones?
I love a good personalized license plate and sadly here in Texas you have to get yours approved. In Maine, you can put whatever you want on your license plate. You pay for it, as long as someone doesn't have it, it's yours in Maine. Seriously, someone in Maine has ILOVEBJ as their license plate or VAGEATER. They don't care.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has released their list of the personalized plates that have been rejected. I have combed through the THIRTY ONE pages and found some of my favorites.
L8TR POPO
MOVE HOE
R4TED X
69 RUNR
CNN LIES
POOBUG
AQUAM4N
B4LDGUY
S*ITBOX
IF4RTED
JABOOTY
ASSHOOL
MYTACO
BEERMEE
FILTHV
SN NUDES
OH POOP
KLT0RUS
APE 5HIT
OH PUCK
KSMYASS
69 RHINO
BI9 W00D
NT A COP
If you want to see more. You can check out the full list of rejected plates for 2020 here.