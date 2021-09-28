Whataburger Debuting New Menu Items and Bringing Back A Couple of Favorites

Whataburger is hooking it up this fall by introducing a few new items and bringing back a couple of favorites.

With the exception of a couple of friends of mine who just don’t get it, the vast majority of people I know are all-in on everything Whataburger.

From their standard menu to the “All-Time Favorites,” there isn’t much about Whataburger that I don’t love. I especially love it when they bring back my personal favorites – even if it is just for a limited time.

Get our free mobile app

One of those favorites just so happens to be Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger. So, I was stoked when I saw that the burger chain was bringing it back. The burger features two beef patties, three pieces of bacon, one slice of Monterey Jack cheese, one slice of American cheese, Hatch green chiles and mayo (PRO TIP: get it with mustard or jalapeno ranch instead of mayo – you can thank me later).

Here’s where it gets even better. They’ve introduced a new chicken sandwich to accompany the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger. We fans will be able to choose between the classic Whatachick’n or a Grilled Chicken filet to go along with those three strips of bacon, green chiles, mayo and Monterey Jack cheese.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Whataburger is also bringing back the Breakfast Burger for a limited time. That bad boy is made up of one beef patty, three hash browns, two slices of bacon, a fried egg, American cheese and their delicious Creamy Pepper sauce.

To top it all off, they’ve introduced the all-new Chocolate Mint Shake. The shake is described as a combination of their classic chocolate flavor with a little mint thrown in.

With all of that to look forward to, it looks like I’ll be spending even more time than usual in the ol’ Whataburger drive-thru for the next couple of months.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.