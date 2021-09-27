Listen to the full interview of Justice Eva Guzman below

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman appeared in Lubbock this past Friday, taking some time on the campaign trail to visit with local groups and supporters. Guzman also appeared on the Friday afternoon edition of The Chad Hasty Show to discuss her campaign in the Republican primary for Texas Attorney General.

Guzman cited her experience as a Texas Supreme Court Justice as well as her credibility as reasons why Texans should look to her campaign. Guzman told the audience that when it comes to the position of Attorney General in Texas, integrity matters as well as credibility.

What I'm hearing from everyone is that they are ready for change. That they want an Attorney General who will sue the Biden administration, but who will also do it with the requisite integrity. We need to someone to go to court for Texas to fight against the federal government's overreach. Someone with experience and integrity. I'm a former judge, and I know that in the court room, credibility is everything.

Guzman hit Paxton over his own legal battles and questioned whether or not Paxton could continue doing the job while being distracted by his own legal issues.

Guzman is not the only Republican going after Paxton and his legal problems. Paxton is facing three big name Republican challengers in the primary. In Paxton's last campaign, he defeated Democrat Justin Nelson, but by a slim margin. 50.6% to Nelson's 47.0%, 295,109 votes separated the two men. That has led some Republicans to question whether Paxton's legal problems are putting too much baggage on the candidate.

Guzman continued to tell the audience on Friday that she would continue to sue the Biden administration and uphold Governor Abbott's mask mandate ban. Guzman also hit the Biden administration for saying that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants in Del Rio when evidence shows that it didn't happen.

