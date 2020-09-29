Whataburger Has a New Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Whataburger has thrown down the gauntlet in the Great Chicken Sandwich War with the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

We’ve seen several fast-food joints throw their hat in the ring with new chicken sandwiches since the war broke out between Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A back in 2019, but Whataburger had been pretty silent – until now.

That’s right – move over everybody, the folks at the orange a-frame have figured out a way to make the classic Whatachick’n even better by cranking up the heat.

For a limited time, you can fire up your next meal with the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich features a marinated, crispy chicken filet topped off with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo on a toasted four-inch bun.

Rich Scheffler, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Whataburger had this to say in a statement:

At Whataburger, we’ve spent time meticulously crafting the Spicy Chicken Sandwich recipe – and it shows with each bite. It packs a delicious blend of marinated, crispy chicken that’s spicy from within and is paired with fresh veggies, cool, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich.

While I’m a big fan of Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s chicken sandwiches, I have no doubt Whataburger’s new creation will be a contender for best in the business. However, the big question for me is how it stacks up to Whataburger’s outstanding Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich. You can bet I’ll be finding out sooner rather than later.