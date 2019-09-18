Whataburger Officially Ranks Higher Than In-N-Out in New Poll

Will this put an end to the debate? Probably not.

A new survey from USA Today was asking people, what the best regional fast food restaurant was? No shock to Texans that Whataburger made the list at number three. A debate has started as to which is better Whataburger or In-N-Out. Well In-N-Out fans, you lose this one. In-N-Out came in at number five on the list.

Heck, In-N-Out didn't even win California. A restaurant called Habit Burger came in at number one and they serve the same area as In-N-Out does. So I guess the debate should be Habit Burger versus Whataburger. The full top ten is below and I'll be honest. I haven't heard of the majority of these. Sounds like I need to stop if I see some of these on a road trip.

Here are the top 10 winners in the category Best Regional Fast Food:

1. Habit Burger

2. Pal's Sudden Service

3. Whataburger

4. Sheetz

5. In-N-Out Burger

6. Quaker Steak & Lube

7. Cook Out

8. Krystal

9. Culver's

10. Biscuitville