Whataburger Virtual Museum of Art Shows Love for Orange and White

If you ask me what my favorite restaurant is I'm very likely to say 'Whataburger!'

It seems I'm not the only one who loves those iconic orange and white A-frame buildings and the delicious food to be found inside. It doesn't matter if it's 6:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m., when those doors open there's always a friendly smile and something tasty inside.

The fan base for this chain of restaurants is fierce and loyal. And at least some of them are also quite artistic.

That's what led Whataburger to create a new virtual Whataburger Museum of Art on Instagram.

With the help of some main stream media stories, they're even getting some national attention. Check out this story from WFAA in Dallas.

There are already several posts up and the artistry is nice enough you may want to hang it on your wall.

Some are even an homage to the sunset when we can see that giant 'W' begin to glow in the night sky, lighting our way to happiness like a beacon in the night.

The virtual Whataburger Museum of Art only went live on Instagram a few days ago and already has more than four thousand followers.

For those of us who love our Whataburger, this online Museum of Art is the next best thing to a sizzling hot Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger and an order of fries at the end of a long, hard day. With the spicy ketchup, and a medium drink of course.