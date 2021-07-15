5 Great Deals For National Ice Cream Day This Sunday

With a brand new flavor from Blue Bell Ice Cream we already knew that July was National Ice Cream Month, it turns out that this Sunday, the third Sunday in July, is also National Ice Cream Day.

And several businesses are more than happy to help us celebrate this most delicious of holidays with some special deals so here are five easy ways to dive in.

    7-Eleven

    7-Eleven is always getting in on the action with special days. For National Ice Cream Month they're dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July.

    Baskin-Robbins

    Our friends over at Baskin-Robbins know a lot about ice cream and this Sunday they'll serve up a free Kinetic Sand Scented Ice Cream Cone container with any purchase of $10 or more. While supplies last.

    Dairy Queen

    Participating Dairy Queens will take $1 off the price of any dipped cone that is ordered through their mobile app this Sunday. I called the Wichita Falls Dairy Queen and was told that they were not participating, so if you're in one of the small towns in our area be sure to call first to see if your Dairy Queen is participating.

    Door Dash

    Door Dash is offering a free pint of ice cream with orders greater than $20 now through Sunday (July 15 - 18). Find DashMart or your local convenience store in the Door Dash app or website, select the ice cream item you want, and use the promo code 'ICECREAM' at checkout.

    Braum's

    It was actually an email from Braum's that got me thinking about all of these great deals for National Ice Cream Day. They're keeping it simple. On Sunday, everyone can get a single dip ice cream cone for just 75 cents all day long.

    It doesn't get much better than that.

There you go. Five easy ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Sunday. If ice cream isn't your thing I'm sure your favorite frozen yogurt shop would be happy to see your smiling face, too.

You can find more ways to celebrate your love for ice cream on RetailMeNot.com.

