2021 Texas Ranch Roundup Is This Fri & Sat at Wichita Falls MPEC

Just like most big activities, the Texas Ranch Roundup sat out 2019, but they're back for 2021 with two days full of things to see and do at the MPEC this weekend.

Starting way back in 1981, the Texas Ranch Roundup pits ranch hands from 10 working ranches against each other in the kind of activities that would be common place on the ranch. Well, most of them.

This year's competition includes events like Ranch Bronc riding, Calf Doctoring, Team Penning, and Team Branding. Then there's the crowd favorite, Wild Cow Milking. That may not be something that happens all that often on the ranch.

According to the rules ranch participation is by invitation only and all arena participants must have been a full-time employee at the ranch for at least 6 months. Additionally all arena participants must be current WRCA members in good standing.

The non-arena participants must be full time hands, immediate family members, or hired cooks. Those would be the ones you see in full western garb fixin' meals out of the chuck wagon.

Traditionally held in August, this year's Texas Ranch Roundup is this Friday and Saturday, July 16th and 17th, at the MPEC.

The festival and trade show will be held inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and outside on the MPEC grounds from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the trade show items there will also be ranch cookin', displayed talent, musical performances and skits from some of the hands on the ranches.

The arena events will be held inside the Kay Yeager Coliseum beginning at 7:00 p.m. each evening.

You can see a full schedule of events on the Texas Ranch Roundup website.

Tickets to the Texas Ranch Roundup are only $5 and can be purchased at the gate. Daddy Bob's Smokewagon will be serving BBQ both days.

Events like these are great ways to get a glimpse into the ranching life that most of us will never get the chance to experience and a fun way for the ranch hands to show their skills in front of a crowd.

