Yellowstone fans have less than six months to wait for the start of Season 5. The Paramount Network announced the premiere date on Wednesday (May 18).

Season 5 of Yellowstone will begin on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network, per the show's Instagram. That's a Sunday night, which means the show will retain its familiar day and (likely) time slot.

Two seven-episode halves will make the full season. If one episode airs weekly, the first half will conclude on Christmas. Of course, the rollout was anything but conventional during Season 4.

Season 4 of Yellowstone began with two episodes back-to-back before continuing a 10-episode arc. Yellowstone origin story 1883 began midway through, with a 10-episode season that was interrupted on two occasions for a franchise special and to give viewers a chance to catch up. 1883 aired on Paramount+, a streaming service. Some — but not all — of the other Yellowstone franchise shows will also go to the streamer.

During its Upfront presentation, Paramount revealed that a new show called 1883: the Bass Reeves Story and 1932 will be available on P+. A spinoff called 6666 that's believed to include Jefferson White (Jimmy from Yellowstone) will air on the Paramount Network. This is a change from what was announced in 2021. All of these shows will come this fall and winter. The gap between the first and second half of Yellowstone will likely allow for one of these new shows to gain popularity.

