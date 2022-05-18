What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Storytime at the Wichita Falls Public Library, Wee Chi Tah Falls Downshift, The Park After Dark, theatre, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 19
Wichita Falls Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Oil & Gas Hiring Event
Time: 9:00am-2:00pm
Wichita Falls Caregiver Connect
Time: 1:30-4:30pm
Storytime at Wichita Falls Public Library
Time: 3:30-4:00pm | Price: Free
BOSS: Coping with Stress
Time: 3:45-6:00pm | Price: $10-$60
Singing Men of Texas
Time: 7:00-8:30pm
The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21
Open Mic Night with Morgan Jezek
Time: 8:00pm
Friday, May 20
Wichita Falls Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Boomtown Shootout
Time: 3:00pm
The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21
The Fleeting Romance
Time: 9:30pm
Saturday, May 21
Wichita Falls Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Richard Borisenko Benefit Show and Shine
Time: 8:00am
Birds! Monthly Nature Hike Series
Time: 9:00-11:00am | Price: Free
CPR/First Aid Class
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $65
Birth 101
Time: 1:00-4:30pm | Price: $50
Heroes for Hunger
Time: 2:30-4:00pm
Boomtown Shootout
Time: 3:00pm
"Glitter Pens" Epoxy Class
Time: 3:30-5:30pm | Price:$30
The Park After Dark 4
Time: 5:00pm | Price: $15
Josh Ward
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $25
Wynn Williams at Friendship Park
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $25
Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40
The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21
RWYB Flat Kart Special - Regular Point Night
Time: 8:00pm
RIP at The Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9:30pm
Comedy Night at O'Brien's
Time: 10:00pm
Sunday, May 22
Wee Chi Tah Falls Downshift
Time: 8:00am-3:00pm | Price: $20-$30