What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

Storytime at the Wichita Falls Public Library, Wee Chi Tah Falls Downshift, The Park After Dark, theatre, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 19

Wichita Falls Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Oil & Gas Hiring Event
Time: 9:00am-2:00pm

Wichita Falls Caregiver Connect
Time: 1:30-4:30pm

Storytime at Wichita Falls Public Library
Time: 3:30-4:00pm | Price: Free

BOSS: Coping with Stress
Time: 3:45-6:00pm | Price: $10-$60

Singing Men of Texas
Time: 7:00-8:30pm

The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

Open Mic Night with Morgan Jezek
Time: 8:00pm

Friday, May 20

Wichita Falls Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Boomtown Shootout
Time: 3:00pm

The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

The Fleeting Romance
Time: 9:30pm

Saturday, May 21

Wichita Falls Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Richard Borisenko Benefit Show and Shine
Time: 8:00am

Birds! Monthly Nature Hike Series
Time: 9:00-11:00am | Price: Free

CPR/First Aid Class
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $65

Birth 101
Time: 1:00-4:30pm | Price: $50

Heroes for Hunger
Time: 2:30-4:00pm

Boomtown Shootout
Time: 3:00pm

"Glitter Pens" Epoxy Class
Time: 3:30-5:30pm | Price:$30

The Park After Dark 4
Time: 5:00pm | Price: $15

Josh Ward
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $25

Wynn Williams at Friendship Park
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $25

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

RWYB Flat Kart Special - Regular Point Night
Time: 8:00pm

RIP at The Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9:30pm

Comedy Night at O'Brien's
Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, May 22

Wee Chi Tah Falls Downshift
Time: 8:00am-3:00pm | Price: $20-$30

Cinemark 2022 Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark has brought back their Summer Movie Clubhouse where every Wednesday, they play a kid's movie. Tickets are only $1.50, so its an amazing deal every single week. See which movies are playing next and check it out all summer long.

