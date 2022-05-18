What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Storytime at the Wichita Falls Public Library, Wee Chi Tah Falls Downshift, The Park After Dark, theatre, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 19

Wichita Falls Farmer's Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Oil & Gas Hiring Event

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm

Wichita Falls Caregiver Connect

Time: 1:30-4:30pm

Storytime at Wichita Falls Public Library

Time: 3:30-4:00pm | Price: Free

BOSS: Coping with Stress

Time: 3:45-6:00pm | Price: $10-$60

Singing Men of Texas

Time: 7:00-8:30pm

The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

Open Mic Night with Morgan Jezek

Time: 8:00pm

Friday, May 20

Wichita Falls Farmer's Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Boomtown Shootout

Time: 3:00pm

The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

The Fleeting Romance

Time: 9:30pm

Saturday, May 21

Wichita Falls Farmer's Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Richard Borisenko Benefit Show and Shine

Time: 8:00am

Birds! Monthly Nature Hike Series

Time: 9:00-11:00am | Price: Free

CPR/First Aid Class

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $65

Birth 101

Time: 1:00-4:30pm | Price: $50

Heroes for Hunger

Time: 2:30-4:00pm

Boomtown Shootout

Time: 3:00pm

"Glitter Pens" Epoxy Class

Time: 3:30-5:30pm | Price:$30

The Park After Dark 4

Time: 5:00pm | Price: $15

Josh Ward

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $25

Wynn Williams at Friendship Park

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $25

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

The Cover of Life at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $21

RWYB Flat Kart Special - Regular Point Night

Time: 8:00pm

RIP at The Iron Horse Pub

Time: 9:30pm

Comedy Night at O'Brien's

Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, May 22

Wee Chi Tah Falls Downshift

Time: 8:00am-3:00pm | Price: $20-$30

