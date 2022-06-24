Where do Texas Rangers Fans Rank Among the Drunkest in MLB?

Beer and baseball – two of my favorite things on the planet.

There’s nothing like kicking back on a summer afternoon in Globe Life Field to take in a Ranger game – especially now that you can watch a day game during the summer without cooking in 100+ degree temperatures. And of course, that’s going to involve knocking a few beers back.

Get our free mobile app

Not that I’m one to get smashed at a game. In fact, I’m more likely to overdo it on $1 hot dogs. But I always have a cold one nearby when I’m at the ballpark.

With that being said, there are those who party a little harder in the stands. And a survey conducted by NY Online Gambling determined which MLB fanbases drink the most.

When it comes to us fans of the Texas Rangers, we’re pretty average actually, ranking 19th overall. Rangers fans consume an average of 2.47 drinks per game, spending an average of $18.40 on booze.

Interestingly, we Rangers fans are among the fanbases that pregame the most, ranking 5th overall. Which is pretty much where I’m at. I like to hit a restaurant up in the area before the game and have a couple there before heading to the park.

Of course, you’re wondering which fanbase boozes it up the most and that would be fans of the Colorado Rockies. Rockies fans knock back an average of 3.09 drinks per game. Hey, when your team plays at Coors Field you kind of have to, right?

10 Booziest MLB Fanbases

Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins St. Louis Cardinals Baltimore Orioles Washington Nationals Houston Astros Tampa Bay Rays Oakland Athletics New York Mets New York Yankees

Remember Wichita Falls Baseball Team, The Spudders? The Wichita Falls Spudders were a minor league team that operated right here in Wichita Falls, Texas for decades. We decided to take a look back on some old school moments from our former team here.

The Definitive Ranking of Texas Professional Sports Mascots I am a Dallas fan for pretty much everything, except baseball. Sorry, grew up in Baltimore so the Orioles are my team. However, when it comes to my mascot list below, I am being 100% honest. I think my choices will honestly shock you.