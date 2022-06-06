Wichita Falls Police Searching for Identity of Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help identifying the suspect in a recent burglary of a vehicle.

An unidentified male broke into a vehicle in the 2600 block of Linden Place. Video footage from the area shows a black male leaving the scene carrying some of the victim’s items. The total value of the items is approximately $600.

If you know the identity of the man in the video, contact Crime Stoppers and be sure to refer to Case # 22-051128.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

