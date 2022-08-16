Where to go in Wichita Falls to Celebrate National Couples Day

I recently heard someone talking about National Couples Day. I have to admit, I've never even heard of this day. A day for couples? I thought that's what Valentine's Day is for.

Anyway, I was curious about National Couples Day so I looked it up and yep, it really is a thing. In fact, it's this Thursday, August 18.

By definition, it's a day to celebrate being a couple, regardless of their status. We traditionally think of couples as being in love but in this instance, National Couples Day could also represent a couple who's causing trouble, a couple who's in trouble, a couple of BFFs, a couple of nitwits.. a couple of whatever you want to make it.

So, if you're in the mood to celebrate National Couples Day, here are some ideas on where to go and what to do in Wichita Falls.