Which Day of the Week Should Elections Be Held? [POLL]

Voting -- it's one of the most important things you can do. It's also one of the most inconvenient.

As you head to the polls this Tuesday to cast your vote for president (as well as other races) and decide whether we'll have a Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton White House , you may be one of the countless citizens asking, "Why are elections held on a Tuesday?" It's a good question and one that you probably can't answer. Until now.

As it turns out, there is a reason, albeit very obscure, why we have to cast our ballots on this day .

Even John Oliver has jumped into the fray to explain why elections are held on a day that's a pain in the butt to squeeze in civic responsibility.

Yes, Tuesday can be a rough day for people to vote. Sure, scores of people work, which can make it hard for them to get to their polling place, but there is also the fact some schools close, leaving parents to tend to their kids. If you've ever gone to the supermarket for milk with a child, you know how daunting that can be. Imagine standing on line with them waiting to vote. It ain't a pretty thought.

Should Tuesday be the day we vote or should we look into holding elections on a more citizen-friendly day? It's certainly a compelling discussion.