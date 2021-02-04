Which Team are Most Texans Rooting for in the Big Game This Year?

Here’s a hint: the quarterback is from Texas.

It’s no real surprise to find out the majority of Texans will be cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game this Sunday, according to a study by betonline.ag.

First of all, as I mentioned earlier, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from East Texas, specifically Tyler. He also played his college ball at Texas Tech, so fans of Big 12 teams have been watching him dazzle defenses for years. He’s an amazing talent and seems like a really good dude.

Secondly, the Chiefs organization has Texas ties. They were originally the Dallas Texans of the AFL before relocating to Kansas City in 1963. Founding owner Lamar Hunt retained a residence in Dallas until he passed away in 2006. The Hunt family also owns FC Dallas of Major League Soccer, so we fans of all things Dallas sports-related kinda have to love ‘em (the Hunt family, that is).

You’re probably wondering who this Cowboys fan is going for this Sunday. To be perfectly honest with you, this is the most indifferent I think I’ve been. On the one hand, I’m okay with the Chiefs. On the other hand, it would be nice to see Tom Brady win a Super Bowl without Bill Belichick.

For the study, the group used geotagged Twitter data over the last week to reach their conclusions. They tracked official hashtags like #ChiefsKingdom, #RunItBack, #GoBucs, and #RaiseTheFlags in each state. In all, over 200,000 tweets were tracked.

