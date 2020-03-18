Wichita County Health District Confirms First Positive COVID-19 Coronavirus Case

When the press conference was called this morning, we all probably knew this was coming. A positive test in our area.

The Wichita County Health District released the following information this morning:

The patient is a 64-year-old Wichita County resident who traveled to Budapest

and Hungary. The patient flew into the DFW Airport and then drove to Wichita Falls. Upon return the patient developed a cough and a sore throat. The patient was seen by a private physician and was tested by a private laboratory. The patient is currently being cared for at home and their movement has been restricted to their care setting only. Upon the patients return to Wichita Falls, public health guidelines were followed so that the patient and Spouse were isolated at home other than the medical visit. The only other person the patient hashad contact with is their Spouse and the Spouse self-isolated from the patient and remains asymptomatic.There are no other members in the household.

The Wichita County Health District also released this information to the public to help stop the spread of this virus.

Practice Social Distancing

Washing your hands often with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer if water is not available

Covering your sneezes and coughs

Keeping hands away from your face

Avoiding people who are ill

Preventing the spread of any respiratory illness by staying home if sick

Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

A phone bank will be activated today, by 11AM, at the Health District for citizens who have questions. The helpline number is 940-761-7909. You can see the full press conference above.

I just want to say, stay safe out there. Be sure you use those tips given by the health district. Remain calm and I know Wichita Falls/Wichita County will get through this.