Wichita County Health District Offers COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has updated the weekly list of locations for COVID-19 vaccine allocations.

Unfortunately, the Wichita County Public Health District did not receive any allocations for the week of January 10, 2021, according to a press release. The release also stated that no other locations in Wichita County received vaccines, either.

The Health District was originally given 500 doses of the vaccine, which have already been administered. It’s not currently clear when the district will receive more vaccines from DSHS. You can get regular updates at https://www.wichitafallstx.gov/.

The DSHS also provides regular updates for allocation locations on its website. In addition, the site has a dashboard that gives data on doses allocated, doses administered and the number of people vaccinated. However, the data on the dashboard concerning Wichita County is incorrect, showing there are vaccines remaining. The Health District is currently working with DSHS to correct the issue.

The Health District recommends all citizens who are interested in getting a vaccine contact their doctor or medical provider to learn whether or not they are a registered provider. You can sign up for the Health District’s vaccine waiting list here or by giving them a call at on the Health District Hotline at (940) 761-7909.