Wichita County Now Over 500 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
Not what we want to see today.
The Wichita County Health District released the latest numbers for positive coronavirus cases in our county. It currently puts us at 512 confirmed cases, but 104 of those cases have recovered. 26 of the positive cases are hospitalized, 379 are at home, and sadly three people have passed away. They also say they have 956 pending tests.
Below you will see a breakdown of the 48 latest cases. Also updates to pending cases and the hospitalizations. Hopefully you're doing your part. Wear a mask in public, social distance, and wash your hands regularly.
*NEW CASES*
Case 465: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 466: 40 – 49, at home recovering, travel within Texas
Case 467: 11 – 19, at home recovering, travel to Missouri
Case 468: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 469: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 470: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 471: 40 – 49, at home recovering, travel to Kansas
Case 472: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 473: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 474: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 475: 60 – 69, home recovering, community spread case
Case 476: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 477: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 478: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 479: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 480: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 481: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 482: 11 - 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 483: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 484: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 485: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 486: 70 – 79, hospitalized in stable condition, contact to a previous case
Case 487: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 488: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 489: 20 – 29, at home recovering, travel within Texas
Case 490: 80+, hospitalized in stable condition, contact to a previous case
Case 491: 70 – 79, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 492: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 493: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 494: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 495: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 496: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 497: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 498: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 499: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 500: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 501: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 502: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 503: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 504: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 505: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 506: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 507: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 508: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 509: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 510: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 511: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 512: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Hospitalizations
Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 332: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 442: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 453: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 457: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread
Case 459: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 461: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, contact to a previous case
Case 462: 60 – 69, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread