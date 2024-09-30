Wichita County Sheriff Investigating Storage Burglary

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office could use your help identifying the suspects in a recent burglary.

The suspects pictured below broke into the Secure Safe Storage complex located at 7124 Seymour Hwy on the morning of Wednesday, September 11. They gained access at 3:48 am and left the scene at 6:30 am.

The suspects broke into 4 campers and 5 storage units and did thousands of dollars worth of damage to the complex. The suspects destroyed the security cameras prior to leaving the scene.

If you have any information on these or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com. Reference case# I-2024-1347.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

