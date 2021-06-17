Wichita Falls Among the Top 10 Most Affordable Midsize Cities for Homebuyers

There are a lot of things I love about this little city of ours, among them is the cost of living here.

Over the years, I’ve lived in cities of just about every size from tiny towns to midsize cities and major metropolitan areas. Along the way, I figured out that Wichita Falls is just about the perfect size for me. There’s plenty to choose from as far as retailers and restaurants and such, yet the city still has a small town vibe. I grew up in Vernon, so small towns are near and dear to me.

I’m one of those people who spends quite a bit of time budgeting. I started several years ago and found that it gave me a lot of financial freedom. I began sticking to a budget and before I knew it, I was able to afford things I never thought I would – like our home, something I wouldn’t have been able to afford in a lot of other cities this size.

AdvisorSmith did some digging in an effort to determine the most and least affordable cities for homebuyers and found that Wichita Falls ranked 9th most affordable among midsize cities. I certainly wasn’t surprised when I saw the results, but it’s always good to share some positive news.

Here in The Falls, the average house costs 2.4 times the median household income of $48,861. That figure actually puts Wichita Falls at #16 on the list of the 50 most affordable cities of any size for homebuyers. Not too shabby, huh?

Top 10 Most Affordable Midsize Cities for Homebuyers

Peoria, IL Jackson, MS Akron, OH Rockford, IL Springfield, IL Birmingham, AL Montgomery, AL Macon, GA Wichita Falls, TX Columbus, GA

