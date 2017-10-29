Wichita Falls is getting a new retailer.

J&N Investments owners Jerry Johnson and Nan Johnson have sold the former Jerry’s Scoreboard location at 4031 Sports Drive to Windol Robbins, franchisee for Ace Hardware.

Windol owns stores in Bowie and Azle. The new Wichita Falls store will be around 15,000 square feet. Plans are to start renovations as soon as a building permit is issued by the City of Wichita Falls. The new Ace Hardware location is expected to open in early 2018.

The Oak Brook, IL-based retailer was founded in 1924 and currently has over 5,000 locations nationwide.