Wichita Falls Burglar Busted by Police in the Store Enjoying a Beer

Someone celebrated their crime a little early.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Wichita Falls police were alerted to an alarm going off at the Dollar Saver 712 Brook Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a front window which appeared to be broken using a rock. One officer looked into the store and found a shirtless man inside. He was browsing the aisles while eating snacks and enjoying a beer.

Some officers went to the back so the suspect could not escape. Officers tried to get the man to lay down, but he decided to run. Officers were able to grab the suspect and place him in handcuffs. The suspect is Shawn Lowry he has been charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

So remember kids, if you plan on breaking into a store. Rule number one, DON"T! Rule number two, if you do break in. Get what you want and run. Don't casually walk the aisles trying to find the best deal. Grab and go man! Also probably not the best idea to have a few beers while you're doing this.