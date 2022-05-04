A Wichita Falls woman is now in police custody after getting into a dispute with her cousin over $18.

Last Thursday night around 9:20 PM, Wichita Falls police responded to a call at the Double S Apartments located on Burkburnett Road. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they witnessed a group of people arguing with each other. One of the officers spoke with 20-year-old LaDasha McDowell, and her cousin who lived at the apartment complex. McDowell stated that her cousin let her borrow $18. McDowell’s cousin told the officer, that she never paid the $18 back.

KFDX is reporting that when McDowell’s cousin and her boyfriend were walking out to their car, they were approached by McDowell and began to argue over the $18 that was owed. A nearby witness told police that argument escalated when McDowell brought up a miscarriage that her cousin went through. At that point McDowell loaded two rounds into her revolver. The witness then told the officer that she heard McDowell threaten to shoot her cousin and her boyfriend.

After hearing McDowell repeatedly threaten to shoot her cousin, the witness decided to take matters into their own hands. The witness told law enforcement that they pushed McDowell to a wall, and took the gun from her, in order to protect the cousin and her boyfriend from getting injured or killed.

McDowell told Wichita Falls police that she only pulled out the gun in self-defense, and stated that she didn’t point it at anyone. After speaking with law enforcement, McDowell was taken into custody, and charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence. At the time of this writing, she is still being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

