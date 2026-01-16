Can you identify the suspect in a recent burglary? If so, you could earn a cash reward from Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers.

At around 2:15 am on Tuesday, January 13, a suspect broke into Auto Beauty Shop at 2800 Old Iowa Park Road through the roof. The suspect stole a bag of cash from the business. The suspect was seen on video wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, blue jeans, and brown boots. View the video of the suspect at this location.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

