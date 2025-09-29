Can you identify the two suspects involved in a recent vehicle burglary in Wichita Falls? Any information you provide could earn you a cash reward.

At around 1:47 am on Tuesday, September 16, a white male and female were seen on video in a parking lot in the 500 block of Kemp. The female acted as a lookout while the male entered an unlocked car and stole several personal items, including a gray and white backpack.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Back-to-Back Thefts: Wichita Falls Man Caught on Video Stealing Lawn Equipment

If you know the identity of the suspects, reference case #25-090867 when making your report.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 12, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 5, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash