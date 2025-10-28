Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is seeking the community’s help in bringing the suspect in a vandalism case to justice. You could earn a cash reward if you know the identity of the man.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, August 19, an unidentified white male was caught on video walking around the lot at Herb Easley Motors, vandalizing several vehicles. Multiple side mirrors were broken, and a vehicle windshield was shattered by the suspect, leading to thousands of dollars in damage.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

