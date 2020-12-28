Wichita Falls Christmas Tree Disposal Locations and Times

After months of preparation, hours of online and in-person shopping, a few minutes of tearing open brightly wrapped packages, and a weekend filled with family and friends, Christmas is over. Now, what do you do with the tree?

That's probably the easiest part of the whole holiday season. If you had a natural Christmas tree the City of Wichita Falls has no less than four places where you can drop it off and they'll make good use of it, recycling them as mulch for city parks.

There are a few restrictions to keep in mind. The drop off locations will only accept natural Christmas trees. If you used an artificial tree this year you'll either need to pack it away for next year or, if it's outlived its prime, throw it away like any other Christmas trash.

You'll also need to remove all of the decorations and tinsel. You'll want the decorations again for next year and the tinsel tends to interfere with the mulching process that the trees are destined for.

The drop off locations are already open so pick the one that works best for your and bring your tree over.

You can go to Lucy Park on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway. Drive to the far west side of the park following the signs.

The Kiwanis Park location is at 4400 Southwest Parkway, next to the Parks Maintenance Building at the park entrance.

The Lucy Park and Kiwanis Park locations will be open 24 hours a day through Sunday, January 17th.

The City Transfer Station is located at 3200 Lawrence Road, near the Walmart. It's open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 until 5 on Saturday.

You can also drop your freshly stripped tree off at the City Landfill. You'll want to make sure you know where this one is as it's out in the country Northwest of Wichita Falls at 10984 Wiley Road. They're open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There is no charge at any of these locations, but at the City Transfer Station and City Landfill you will be asked to provide proof of residency and a residential water/sewer/refuse account.

Do not just leave your old Christmas tree next to your roll-off container for curbside pickup. The trees placed along the curb will not be picked up by sanitation employees.

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.