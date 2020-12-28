Wichita Falls Man Killed After an Alleged Bar Fight Spills Into Parking Lot

Three people were injured in the early morning incident and another has passed away .

Wichita Falls police were called out to O'Brien's Pub off of Scott Avenue just before 1 am this morning. An alleged bar fight happened inside of the bar, that spilled into the parking lot. It appears someone pulled out a knife at one point and one victim sadly passed away from his stab wounds. No knife was found at the scene, but Wichita Falls say these appear to be stab wounds.

Wichita Falls police have identified that victim as 39-year-old Evan Aleman. KFDX reports this is the seventh homicide in Wichita Falls for 2020. Another three people were injured in the fight. Two of them have been taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries, a third refused treatment at the scene. A person of interest is being interviewed by investigators, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said. No arrests have been made at this time.

KFDX just reported that 34-year-old Rosendo Espino Junior has been booked into the Wichita County Jail for murder. Details of the charges are not filed yet, but the date of the alleged murder is listed as December 28 on the jail log. Espino was convicted and sentenced to 5 years in jail back in 2016 for aggravated robbery. KFDX reports Espino was released on parole in February 2019.

If more details become available, we will do our best to keep the story updated.