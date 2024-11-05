Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a cold case homicide.

At around midnight on August 1, 2022, officers were dispatched to 315 N. Scott Ave after reports of a person being shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the body of the deceased victim Cordera Walker in the parking lot.

The police have very little information and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

Get our free mobile app

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 1, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 25, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash